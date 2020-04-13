Idaho’s average gas price has fallen to $2.02, AAA reports, with the second-largest one-week drop in per-gallon prices in the nation of 17 cents. Today’s figure is 53 cents a gallon less than a month ago and 72 cents less than a year ago – but it’s still well above the national average of $1.86 a gallon. AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde said Idaho’s average could drop below $2 a gallon as soon as tomorrow.
Prices still are varying around the state, with Boise averaging $2.07 per gallon; Coeur d’Alene, $1.80; Idaho Falls, $1.93; Lewiston, $1.97; Pocatello, $2.08; and Twin Falls, $2.11.
The U.S. demand for gasoline has fallen to its lowest level since the spring of 1968, Conde said. “Obviously, stay-home orders and other efforts to reduce the spread of coronavirus are having a big impact on travel demand, and even the normal commute.”
However, he said, “When the pandemic ends and millions of people with cabin fever are able to travel and get back to their normal work routine, crude oil prices could rally in dramatic fashion, pushing gas prices higher in a very short time period.”
Conde also offered tips for extra precautions drivers should take at the pump during the pandemic. “If possible, select a pump toward the end of the row to prevent unnecessary interaction with other drivers,” he said. “Use disinfecting wipes to wipe down the pump handle, the screen and the touchpad. If you don’t have gloves, you can use a plastic bag or even a sandwich bag to touch the pump, which can then be thrown away. After you’re done, use wipes and hand sanitizer to clean your hands and your credit card.”