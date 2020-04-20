As gas prices continue to fall amid reduced demand during the coronavirus outbreak, AAA reports that Idaho tied with Alaska for the biggest price drop in the nation over the last week, at 10 cents a gallon. Idaho’s average gas price at the pump today is $1.93 for regular, 57 cents less than a month ago and 98 cents less than a year ago. We remain above the national average of $1.81.
The lowest gas in the country, according to AAA: Wisconsin, at $1.22 per gallon. Utah, at $2.11, has the highest average price in the region.
Here’s AAA’s latest report on average gas prices in Idaho communities: Boise, $1.92; Coeur d’Alene, $1.69; Idaho Falls, $1.84; Lewiston, $1.98; Pocatello, $1.95; and Twin Falls, $2.02.