The Idaho Foodbank on Monday will launch IdahoKind, its first fundraising and awareness campaign inspired by the generosity of Duane and Lori Stueckle.
The campaign kicks off on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and will run through Feb. 14.
The Stueckles, known in the Treasure Valley for their support of higher education, have presented a challenge match of $100,000 for donations made to the campaign. If the match is met, The Idaho Foodbank will be able to provide food for up to 1 million meals to Idahoans struggling with food insecurity.
The Idaho Foodbank encourages all Idahoans to consider contributing acts of kindness in their communities and sharing these stories on social media with the #IdahoKind hashtag.
You can read our full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.