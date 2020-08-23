The Idaho Fish and Game Commission has come out against a proposed 15-mile trail on the shores of Lucky Peak Reservoir, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. “We ask the Corps to end consideration of the current trail proposal in the Charcoal Creek Segment because of its potential impacts to important big game winter range,” an Aug. 20 letter from the commission to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said.
The commission said the Corps’ decision to push ahead in the process of constructing the trail went directly against the “longstanding management framework” of the Boise River Wildlife Management Area. Commissioners contended the trail would pose risks to wildlife in the area. You can read Plank's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.