On Friday, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit overturned a stay on the Biden administration's proposed OSHA rule requiring COVID-19 vaccines or testing by private employers with 100 or or more workers, but Republican attorneys general, business associations and several conservative groups immediately appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. Today, Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced that Idaho has joined 26 other states in filing an emergency motion asking the high court to reinstate the stay.
Though the 6th Circuit's action Friday, a 2-1 decision, allowed the rule to go into effect, it had previously been put on hold by the administration. The AP reported today that OSHA announced that it will not issue citations before Jan. 10 for its vaccination mandate or before Feb. 9 for its testing requirement to give employers time to adjust.
Little issued this statement: “We are doing all we can to put a stop to Biden’s unprecedented government overreach into the private sector. The majority of the nation’s governors oppose Biden’s damaging and ineffective vaccine mandate policies, but he continues to push them on citizens, businesses, and the states. Thankfully, two other vaccine mandates remain stayed, and collectively the states will give a voice to the millions of Americans being coerced and cornered by the president.”
Little said in a news release that the Supreme Court is likely to rule on the states’ motion in January.
Two other proposed mandates from the administration, on which Idaho also is part of legal challenges, remain stayed; they affect federal contractors and health care workers at facilities funded by Medicaid or Medicare.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.