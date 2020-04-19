Dozens of Caldwell residents lined up outside Oasis Food Bank last week to take their pick from the pallets of free onions donated by Obendorf Produce in Parma, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. Lexi Oropeza, spokeswoman for Obendorf Produce, said they made the donation because their packing shed was closing for the season and they had extra onions “that there wasn’t a market for.” Onions have been hard to sell because of the new coronavirus outbreak, she said, and because the market frequently fluctuates.
The Obendorf donation comes as farmers across the United States are trying to get rid of their produce and dairy, often donating to food banks and school districts.
General Manager of Owyhee Produce and onion grower Shay Myers said he has had to resort to plowing millions of pounds of onions back into his fields in Nyssa, Oregon, because they can't be sold.
Myers said according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, average daily consumption of onions nationwide is about 350 truck loads, or 14 million pounds a day. He said that number is down by about 150 truckloads, or 6 million pounds.
"The industry as a whole is disposing of or will have to dispose of 6 million pounds of onions a day," Myers said.
Liang Lu, Ph.D., assistant professor of Applied Economics at the University of Idaho, said the most severe impact is on the supply chain for restaurants. With restaurants, schools and hotels all closed for the foreseeable future, farmers have lost a large percentage of their buyers.
You can read Spacek's full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.