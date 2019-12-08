Idaho Farm Bureau Federation delegates reaffirmed their support for industrial hemp during the origination's 80th annual meeting Dec. 3-5 in Coeur d'Alene, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. The bureau has been supportive of industrial hemp production for more than two decades.
he annual meeting draws in several hundred farmers, ranchers and their families, as well as industry leaders who come to watch as Farm Bureau voting delegates from across the state develop the policy that will guide the organization during the coming year. As Idaho’s largest general farm organization, the bureau represents 14,000 people involved with agriculture, according to the release.
The delegates tackled other issues important to those involved in the state’s agricultural industry, including water rights, land use, wolves, open range and grizzly bears. They also reaffirmed their support of Idaho Power’s cloud seeding efforts after a motion was made to alter IFBF policy on the issue. You can read Spacek's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required).