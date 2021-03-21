A day before the final two county-level mask mandates expired in eastern Idaho, two of the region’s most populated counties were the nation’s worst COVID-19 hotspots, writes Post Register reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel. The metropolitan area of Idaho Falls is the nation’s top hotspot for new coronavirus cases by population over the past two weeks, and Rexburg is close behind in third place, according to the New York Times’ coronavirus outbreak tracker.
A White House Coronavirus Task Force report from March 12 lists both Idaho Falls and Rexburg as the only two metro areas within Idaho that are in the “red zone” for high rates of infection and positive tests.
Rural and metropolitan areas alike in the region have driven up the state’s reported coronavirus case count, flooding hospitals with more COVID-19 patients and pushing intensive care units to stress levels unseen since last November, when hospitals narrowly approached a resource crisis that would’ve left the sickest to wait to access precious resources while doctors try to save people with the best chance of survival.
