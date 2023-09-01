An image of Tyler Tew that was reportedly captured on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol Building. He was identified by his khaki jacket and red hat that reads, ‘Keep America Great.’
An image from a video recording Tyler Tew took with his phone before rioters marched toward the U.S. Capitol building.
An Idaho Falls man is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 12 for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol Building, Idaho Falls Post Register reporter Jeff Robinson writes.
Tyler John Tew pleaded guilty to all four federal charges against him in a June 13 hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robin M. Meriweather.
Tew is guilty of misdemeanor counts of:
• Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. The charge is punishable with up to one year in prison.
• Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds. The charge is punishable with a fine or a maximum one year in prison, or both.
• Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building. The charge is punishable with up to six months in prison.
• Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. The charge is punishable with fines or up to one year in prison.
Reads Robinson's full story online here or find it inside today's paper.
