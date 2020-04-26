The class of 2020 in Idaho Falls School District 91 will be using modern technology in a nostalgic setting for graduation ceremonies this spring, writes Post Register reporter Marlowe Hereford. During Wednesday evening's District 91 Board of Trustees work session held via teleconference, board members unanimously approved the proposal to have graduation ceremonies for all District 91 high schools take place at Motor Vu Drive In theater on North Yellowstone Highway. The idea was introduced by Idaho Falls High School principal Robert Devine, who shared the details with board members during the conference call.
Devine said his wife recently saw a Facebook post about utilizing a drive in theater for a graduation ceremony in another state. For District 91's ceremonies, Volstar Productions, Inc. will provide the video and audio, the Idaho Falls Police Department will provide traffic control and manage entry and exit, Preston-based Acme Discount Fireworks will provide a fireworks display following each school's graduation and Bell Photography will be present to photograph each ceremony to create a memory book they will have available for online purchase.
