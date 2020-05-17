Idaho Falls has tightened its ordinance banning discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. After an hour-long discussion, the City Council voted unanimously Thursday night to ban discrimination in public accommodations, meaning someone cannot, for example, refuse to serve someone in a restaurant or store because they are gay or transgender. The previous ordinance, which was passed in 2013 amid much more controversy than accompanied Thursday's action, had banned discrimination in housing and employment but didn't cover public accommodations.
“I strongly believe that equal rights should be assured to everybody,” said City Councilman Jim Freeman. “Discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender or anything else is a denial of basic human rights. This isn’t granting special treatment to anyone. It’s granting the same rights that everyone holds.”
You can read Brown's full story here online, or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.