Idaho and states throughout the U.S. are facing a severe shortage of direct care workers, write Idaho Press reporters Rachel Spacek and Thomas Plank. These are workers who give assistance to people who are sick, injured, mentally or physically disabled, or elderly. These workers sometimes work in long-term care facilities, but oftentimes work in people's homes to care for them.
Pam Willey loves being outside and spending time with her friends and loved ones. Unfortunately, many mornings these days, Willey doesn't get out of bed or eat for hours. Willey has quadriplegia, and when she doesn't have one of her adored and desperately needed direct care workers, she can't move around.
Willey typically relies on five direct care workers, who work shifts throughout the day and night in her home in Boise. Recently, Willey had a worker quit because they contracted COVID-19, and she has been unable to find someone to replace them.
"Without reliable care providers I don’t get out of bed," Willey said.
Willey's case is not unusual in Idaho, said Nichole Claiborn, executive director of home care at Terrace Home Care. She said Terrace Home Care has 35 vulnerable people on its waiting list for home care workers.
"They are begging for a caregiver," Claiborn said. "I tried to find a client of mine a caregiver for months, and we have not been able to find anyone."
Christine Pisani, the executive director of the Idaho Council on Developmental Disabilities, said low wages and the pandemic have exacerbated at-home staffing issues for seniors and people with disabilities who need direct care workers to support them in daily life.
You can read Spacek and Plank's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.