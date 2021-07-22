We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The national eviction moratorium ends at the end of July, but it remains to be seen if Idaho would see an increase in evictions, writes Idaho Press reporter Caroyln Komatsoulis. That’s partially because evictions never stopped in Idaho, Jesse Tree Executive Director Ali Rabe said. Jesse Tree provides rental assistance and helps people with court dates.
“There may be some landlords or property managers on the wings that are just waiting to file that we don’t know about,” Rabe said, sitting in her Boise office with her dog. “We just don’t know what’s going to happen.”
On July 7, the Idaho Supreme Court launched a pilot program in Ada County that allows landlords and tenants to resolve cases online. Part of the reason for the pilot program's creation was because of the upcoming end of the moratorium. You can read Komatsoulis' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.