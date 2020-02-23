The Idaho Fish & Game Commission, voting unanimously, has extended wolf hunting and trapping seasons, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. The vote put nine proposals into effect that extended the wolf hunting and trapping seasons in much of Southwest Idaho, where wolves are fairly rare. The commission’s consideration of the topic brought in an enormous amount of public comment with 27,076 electronic statements pouring from people worldwide.
“It’s a challenge when you get up to this scale,” State Wildlife Manager Jon Rachael said about sifting through the comments. IDFG counted 5,675 comments that originated from Idaho residents, 55% of which supported the extension of the hunting and trapping seasons and 45% of which were against.
You can read Plank's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press.