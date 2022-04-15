An unedited version of this flier was distributed in early 2022, giving out the names and home addresses of law enforcement officers and health care and social workers involved in an Idaho child protection case. Identifying parts of this image have been redacted and obscured.
Boise residents on Saturday found bookmark-sized fliers in their neighborhoods, write reporters Audrey Dutton of the Idaho Capital Sun and James Dawson of Boise State Public Radio. A large black box at the top read, “POLITICAL PROSECUTION.”
Below it were photos, home addresses, phone numbers and email addresses of two people: 4th District Magistrate Judge Annie McDevitt and Ada County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Whitney Welsh.
The flier claimed that McDevitt and Welsh were “using their position of power to retaliate against a gubernatorial candidate because of his opposition to the inequity of justice and systemic excessive force used by government agents” — a reference to Ammon Bundy.
It was the latest in a series of maneuvers by Idaho extremist groups that toe the line between free speech and criminal behavior. Their tactics include “doxxing” public and private individuals, including health care and social workers; organizing protests outside a person’s home; and issuing “calls to action” for supporters — in Idaho and elsewhere — to make phone calls and send emails and text messages, until their demands are met.