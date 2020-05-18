Idaho Capitol dome blue sky
Idaho has already approved more than $26 million in “Idaho Rebound” cash grants for 2,608 small businesses impacted by the coronavirus, and is expanding the program to also cover businesses so small they have no employees, just a sole proprietor.

That’s from among 3,600 applicants in the program’s first week; direct deposits started going out to the successful applicants last week. The tally of 2,608 approved is as of Monday morning.

The program, which provides $10,000 grants for small businesses with 1-50 employees, will expand to also cover self-employed individuals, who could start applying May 27; they would be eligible for $7,500 in grants, and the business would have to be the primary source of income for the applicant, accounting for at least 50% of their household income. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up Tuesday's print edition of the Idaho Press.

