...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY FOR Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because degraded air quality due to
wildfire smoke.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy.
* WHERE...Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties.
* WHEN... Until 3 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Everyone may begin to experience health effects; members
of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Boise Regional Office at (208) 373-0550
After years of concerns about the fairness of administrative hearings conducted by state agencies, Gov. Brad Little has appointed Boise attorney Bryan Nickels to head a new state Office of Administrative Hearings, which will centralize and standardize contested case hearings, mediations and arbitrations by state agencies.
Consideration of the move was recommended by a 2016 study conducted by the Legislature’s Office of Performance Evaluations, which reported that safeguards could be strengthened “to improve internal practices and give citizens extra assurances of receiving a fair hearing.”
Nickels will serve a four-year term, and won’t be permitted outside law practice or other potential conflicts, including other employment or political activity, while he serves as head of the new office, according to legislation that passed this year to establish it.
After the 2016 performance evaluation, an interim committee of legislators studied the issue and drafted proposed legislation to create the office, which passed the House in 2018 but didn’t have time for a hearing in the Senate.
In 2019, the next version of the bill never got a hearing; in 2020, amid debate over details, it failed 15-19 in the Senate. Nothing was introduced in 2021, but this year’s bill, HB 629, passed with bipartisan support and took effect July 1. The only opposition came from the Idaho Freedom Foundation, which contended it “expands the size of government,” and gave it a negative rating in the group’s “Freedom Index.” Subsequently, 25 House Republicans voted against the bill.
While the new office received a state general fund start-up appropriation of $699,740 for the fiscal year that started July 1, in future years all its costs will be covered through agency fees paid through the state cost allocation system. Agencies currently arrange for and fund their own administrative hearing officers.
That’s led to some issues. During a committee hearing on the bill in March, a veterinarian from North Idaho and a foster parent from Eagle both testified in favor of the bill, detailing concerns about facing contested-case hearings conducted by the same agency people who originally had ruled on their case, rather than an independent hearing officer.