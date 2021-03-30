Idaho continues to strongly recommend wearing masks in public to reduce the spread of COVID-19, even as the state’s vaccine rollout expands. “Wear the right kind of mask and wear it properly,” Gov. Brad Little said today during an AARP tele-town half about the COVID-19 pandemic, responding to questions from callers.
Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist, said, “We continue to strongly recommend that people continue to wear masks,” even after they’re vaccinated. “Keeping distance and wearing masks is the best tool that we have until we have enough herd immunity that we can hopefully move on from this,” Hahn said. “But right now, it’s what we feel is the best thing for people to do.”
Idaho so far has seen 93 “breakthrough” cases of fully vaccinated Idahoans testing positive for COVID-19, said state Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen. But Hahn said that figure is low and in the range that’s expected for vaccines with 95% efficacy.
“No vaccine is 100%,” she said. “We knew we would see some people who get the vaccine and still get COVID, but there are two things we’re looking for.” Those are a big decrease in the number of people getting infected, and for those who do contract the virus, significantly less severe illness. Both appear to be the case, Hahn said.
“We’re tracking them very carefully to make sure we aren’t seeing more than we would have expected, and that they’re not severely ill.” So far, she said, it’s “looking good.”
Little added, “The efficacy of the vaccine in preventing hospitalization in severe cases is even above the 95%. … You may get COVID if you’ve been vaccinated, but the risk of getting severe COVID is just demonstrably less, there’s no comparison.”
