We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
A day after President Joe Biden announced COVID-19 vaccine or testing requirements for employers with more than 100 workers, Idaho business leaders were uncertain how to respond, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe, and many are concerned about how the mandates will be implemented.
The rules Biden announced Thursday mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require employees to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly. And the order requires employers to provide paid time off to get vaccinated. The rules will affect about 80 million Americans and more than 200,000 Idahoans. The Idaho Press contacted some of the area’s top employers and business leaders to ask how the mandate will affect them.
“We are very concerned about the practicality and feasibility of implementing these requirements when many employers already face tremendous difficulty maintaining their workforce,” said Amalgamated Sugar Public Affairs Manager Jessica Anderson. “Amalgamated Sugar actively encourages and incentivizes our employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and will continue to do so.”
Idaho has 781 private employers with more than 100 workers, which employ a total of 203,000 people, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Including government employers, there are 980 employers with 266,000 workers.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!