The State Department of Labor released the results of its inaugural Idaho Employer Business Climate Survey for 2023. The survey is meant to measure the top concerns for Idaho businesses and understand leadership demographics, remote work trends and future growth expectations among Idaho employers.
High turnover rates and the supply and cost of workers are among the top concerns for Idaho employers, according to a new report from the Idaho Department of Labor, Idaho Capital Sun reporter Mia Maldonado's writes.
On Tuesday, the Department of Labor released the results of its inaugural Idaho Employer Business Climate Survey for 2023. The survey is meant to measure the top concerns for Idaho businesses and understand leadership demographics, remote work trends and future growth expectations among Idaho employers.
Craig Shaul, a Department of Labor research analyst supervisor, said the survey is meant to fill a gap to provide “real-time” statewide data that is not always publicly available.
“There are aspects of Idaho’s economy that national studies and public data just don’t provide for Idaho, which includes an analysis of remote work and the demographics of Idaho’s employer leadership,” Shaul said in a press release.
The top five business concerns for Idaho employers, according to survey, include:
1. Supply or cost of workers, 31%
2. High labor turnover, 22%
3. Economic uncertainty, 16%
4. Supply or cost of non-labor inputs, 12%
5. Taxes, regulations, or other public policies, 9%