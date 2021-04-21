Educators from northern, southern and eastern Idaho say the defeat of the public school budget for teachers in the House on April 16 was both demoralizing and puzzling, and that in this rough pandemic year, Idaho teachers are struggling to educate students, not to foist any political agendas on them.
During the teacher salary budget debate, legislators complained Idaho teachers are being forced to incorporate social justice ideology and “critical race theory” into their curriculum.
Moscow Superintendent Greg Bailey said these accusations are misinformed at best and that he and his peers across the state were taken by surprise that these issues were coming to the fore in the first place. He said many administrators, himself included, were unfamiliar with the term “critical race theory” to begin with. In the interim, Bailey said even a delay in funding is tantamount to punishment for an imagined slight.
“We can’t do our budget for next year, we can’t go into negotiations at this point, we don’t know where we sit. Do we have to remove some of our staff or not?” Bailey said. “It really puts a bind on school districts at the current time and for a silly reason — that’s the hardship. It just doesn’t make sense what they’re doing down there.”
Caldwell School District Superintendent Shalene French also said the Legislature’s delay could create issues with planning for summer learning opportunities and next school year.
“Many decisions are time sensitive as required by law including holding budget hearings and negotiating on teacher pay and issuing contracts in a timely manner,” she told the Idaho Press in an email. “I appreciate lawmakers have concerns about ‘critical race theory,’ but this sudden attention to the matter is surprising given the intensive role lawmakers have in determining and approving the state’s content standards for learning which currently do not include this theory.”
Moscow High School English Teacher JoyAnn Riley, also co-president of the local teachers union, said the rejection of the budget last week was indicative of a “humiliating” and “degrading” lack of faith in the state’s professional educators. She said it also unnecessarily drags Idaho teachers into a destructive conversation in a year when they have already worked themselves ragged to continue instruction during the pandemic.
Idaho Falls School District 91 Superintendent George Boland said he had been contacted by the two Idaho Falls-area senators, Dave Lent and Kevin Cook, during the education budget discussions but has had “no contact whatsoever” with any of the eastern Idaho representatives in the House. From the regular calls he’d had with other superintendents in eastern Idaho, he thought few of them had been asked for details about what is being taught in their districts either.
“I don’t know where they are getting their information on curriculum from, but they sure aren’t talking to me,” Boland said.
