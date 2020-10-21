The Idaho Education Association has created a hotline for teachers to anonymously report situations or activities that might risk the health of students and staff. The Health and Safety Report Hotline will allow for the reported concerns to be shared with public education decision-makers when appropriate, IEA officials announced Tuesday.
"Since school buildings reopened, we have heard reports from educators in many areas of the state about breakdowns in safety protocols and COVID-19 transparency,” IEA President Layne McInelly said in a statement. “Many of them are requesting anonymity because of concerns about retribution. The Health and Safety Report Hotline gives them a chance to report freely and will give us a more accurate picture of what is actually happening in Idaho schools.”
