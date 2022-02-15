Greg Wilson, Gov. Brad Little’s point person on education issues, spent the summer of 2021 working on a multi-pronged K-12 student data management project, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert. He communicated with several potential vendors, including SAS Institute Inc., a Cary, N.C.-based data analytics firm.
In October, SAS signed a $3.5 million contract with the state, a no-bid contract issued by the State Board of Education. The state Department of Administration, Idaho’s purchasing arm, agreed to a state board request to speed up the process and consider only SAS.
In December, Wilson accepted a job with SAS.
Little’s office says it had no idea Wilson had applied for an outside job until he turned in his notice. And Wilson’s move from the governor’s office to SAS was legal, since Idaho has no “revolving door” laws regarding state officials.
The state board is defending the no-bid contract, Richert reports, saying its goal was to speed up a “data dashboard” to allow Idahoans to assess student performance, analyze learning loss from the pandemic, and provide a platform to help teachers predict how their students will do in the future. The normal bidding process is designed to encourage private-sector competition, but it can take months to award a contract this way. The state board wanted to expedite this process — and it believed SAS could get the first data visualization phase operational by Jan. 1.