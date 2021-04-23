The Idaho State Board of Education on Wednesday asked the state’s higher education institutions to look into ways to make some student fees optional. The board also asked that colleges and universities in the state develop common language describing the fees and produce clear, accessible resources listing what exactly these fees pay for, writes reporter Scott Jackson of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.
Board President Debbie Critchfield said the issue initially came to her attention through complaints from students and families that they may be paying fees to programs or clubs they either don’t participate in or don’t agree with. Lawmakers this year debated legislation to force universities to make fees optional.
“We want to understand how an optional student fee structure can be developed to the benefit of students and if so, what would it mean for the institutions financially and how such a program would be implemented,” she said.
Idaho EdNews reporter Kevin Richert writes that during the board meeting, Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee said, “This is a bad idea.” and Lewis-Clark State College Cynthia Pemberton said, “We are dabbling in an area that would cause harm.”
The State Board took no action Wednesday, but that wasn’t the plan anyway, Richert writes. The board wanted to hold a virtual discussion on the idea during its two-day meeting this week, and no changes to the fee structure are likely this year.
