By William L. Spence
The latest economic forecast from the Idaho Division of Financial Management doesn’t come with a warning label, but it certainly isn’t for the faint of heart.
The forecast, released Wednesday, outlines several major hits to the state and national economy since the last forecast was issued in January. Virtually all of the changes stem from the coronavirus pandemic and related economic turmoil.
For example, the stay-at-home orders and restrictions on nonessential travel have grounded more than 60 percent of the U.S. commercial airline fleet.
Similarly, more than 26.5 million Americans filed initial unemployment claims in the past six weeks, or about 1 of every 6 nonfarm workers in the country. In Idaho, the figures are 109,000 and 1-in-7 workers.
That’s a huge turnaround from earlier in the year. Unemployment rates in February dipped to 3.5 percent nationally and 2.7 percent in Idaho. Rates were expected to remain below 4.4 percent through 2023.
Given the coronavirus shutdowns, however, the national unemployment rate hit 4.4 percent in March and could climb to 10.3 percent by the end of the year. It’s projected to average 8 percent for the year, dipping slightly to 7.9 percent for 2021.
Those figures come from IHS Markit, the national economic modeling firm that Idaho uses for its baseline economic forecasts.
The Congressional Budget Office, which released its unemployment projections two weeks after IHS, took an even more dismal view. It suggests peak unemployment will reach 16 percent by the third quarter of this year, with a 2020 average of 11.4 percent. That would exceed the post-Great Depression unemployment record of 10.8 percent, set in 1982.
IHS Markit noted that any economic forecast is “highly uncertain” in the current environment, and depends largely on what course the pandemic takes.
Nationally, the company is forecasting a one-year, 4 percent reduction in U.S. gross domestic product, from $21.4 trillion in 2019 to $20.6 trillion.
For Idaho, the Division of Financial Management expects total nonfarm employment to dip from about 770,000 at the beginning of March to 733,000 by year-end. That should then gradually increase until returning to pre-pandemic levels by 2022.
That’s the baseline or best-estimate scenario.
Under the optimistic scenario, the coronavirus causes a brief, half-year contraction in the economy, after which Idaho resumes its upward trend.
The pessimistic scenario, by contrast, suggests employment could dip as low as 706,600 by the beginning of 2021, while still returning to pre-pandemic levels by 2022.
The entire forecast can be found online, at dfm.idaho.gov.