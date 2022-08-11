The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southern Ada County in southwestern Idaho...
Southeastern Canyon County in southwestern Idaho...
Northwestern Owyhee County in southwestern Idaho...
* Until 600 PM MDT..
* At 511 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Murphy, or 26
miles south of Nampa, moving northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will be near...
Swan Falls around 530 PM MDT.
Initial Point and Big Foot Butte around 540 PM MDT.
Kuna around 550 PM MDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
When safe to do so, please relay storm reports to the National
Weather Service in Boise via local law enforcement, or National
Weather Service Boise Facebook and Twitter accounts.
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT
FOR WESTERN PAYETTE...NORTHWESTERN CANYON AND NORTHEASTERN MALHEUR
COUNTIES...
At 514 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New Plymouth,
or 8 miles southeast of Ontario, moving north at 30 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe storm will be near...
New Plymouth and Fruitland around 520 PM MDT.
Ontario around 530 PM MDT.
Payette around 540 PM MDT.
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Ada,
southeastern Canyon and northwestern Owyhee Counties through 545 PM
MDT...
At 453 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Reynolds, or 32 miles south of Nampa, moving northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Murphy and Guffey around 520 PM MDT.
Melba and Walters Ferry around 530 PM MDT.
Swan Falls and Initial Point around 540 PM MDT.
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Protesters marched through downtown Boise chanting during an abortion rights rally on Aug. 3.
Idaho doctors are coming together in a grassroots effort to understand the impacts of the state’s abortion law, forming the Idaho Coalition for Safe Reproductive Health Care, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis.
More than 320 medical professionals, many of whom are part of the coalition, recently signed a letter imploring citizens to contact their legislators and recommend revising the law, which aims to ban abortions under almost any circumstance.
The coalition’s members include physicians, nurses, health care administrators, and representatives from multiple subspecialty organizations, the letter said.
“Medicine is really complex and making very specific blanket legislation to try to block one entire procedure without thinking about all the subtle gray in between is really, really challenging,” Lauren Miller, a maternal fetal medicine doctor who along with others helped start the coalition, said in an interview.
Miller said she doesn’t know what the legislators intended, but the group wants to help write legislation that protects everyone’s health and the will of the people.
There are varying personal beliefs about abortion among those who signed the letter. However, providers are concerned about potential criminal charges for doctors who provide care to someone in a serious-life-threatening pregnancy complication.