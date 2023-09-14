Former Gov. Butch Otter has joined a growing list of former Republican officials who have endorsed the proposal to open primary elections up to all voters regardless of party affiliation and implement ranked-choice voting; current leadership of the Idaho GOP opposes the proposal.
Otter and his wife, Lori Otter, made the announcement of their support at a press conference Wednesday with former Attorney General Jim Jones at the Capitol.
“I’m proud to be part of this,” Otter said. “... a lot of the folks that Jim has on that list (of supporters), you’ll see before their name, ‘former,’ well they were former people that served when politics was cordial, when the campaigns were not divisive like they are now. I want to bring that all back to Idaho. Idaho deserves better.”
Under the proposed primary system, all candidates participate in the same primary election and the top four candidates advance to the general election. Voters then choose the winner in a general election with ranked-choice voting, which gives voters the ability to pick their top candidate and then to rank additional candidates in order of preference.
After the first choices of all ballots are counted, the candidate with the fewest votes would be eliminated. Votes for the eliminated candidate would be counted toward the voters’ next choice — this process repeats until two candidates remain and the one with the most votes would win.
Otter said that opening the election up will help bring back civility to political discourse in Idaho.
