Inauguration

Outgoing Gov. Butch Otter waves to the crowd during the State of Idaho Forty-Eighth Inauguration ceremonies, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Former Gov. Butch Otter has joined a growing list of former Republican officials who have endorsed the proposal to open primary elections up to all voters regardless of party affiliation and implement ranked-choice voting; current leadership of the Idaho GOP opposes the proposal.

Otter and his wife, Lori Otter, made the announcement of their support at a press conference Wednesday with former Attorney General Jim Jones at the Capitol.


