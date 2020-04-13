The Idaho Department of Labor, swamped with phone calls from the thousands of Idahoans filing unemployment claims, announced today that it’s adjusting its hours to accept incoming phone calls only from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT, with the hours from 4-6 p.m. reserved for processing claims and returning calls. “If you applied for benefits and there’s an issue pending on your claim, please be available to answer your phone during these times,” said state Labor Director Jani Revier. “It may take several days to hear from us due to the number of calls our staff need to place, so please be patient as we work to serve you.”
The department also is adding staff. In the past three weeks, it’s issued 60,603 payments totalling $17.95 million to more than 30,546 Idahoans whose jobs have been impacted by COVID-19.
The department noted that people don’t need to call to file claims, which can be submitted online. It also pointed people to its FAQ page on unemployment insurance and COVID-19 online here.