Idaho Department of Labor announced Friday it has contracted with a call center to provide additional personnel for those who want to talk to someone about their claim. The goal is for claimants to eventually experience shorter hold times, the department said. All claimants who call Idaho Department of Labor, beginning Monday, will be directed to call a new toll-free number — 833-410-1009 — where an additional 30 people will be available to answer calls, take new claims over the phone and unlock accounts, among other tasks. The call center will be staffed to answer calls from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Spanish speaking agents will also be available.
Idaho Department of Labor said it has recently hired 20 people and continues to use staff members from other divisions in the agency to help handle the increase in claims.
