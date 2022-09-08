The Idaho Department of Health & Welfare has pulled its sponsorship from this weekend's Boise Pride Festival, amid an outcry today urged on by Idaho GOP Chair Dorothy Moon over the event's inclusion of a "Drag Kids" event in which a handful of 11- to 17-year-olds, some with their parents, were set to perform in costume.

In a letter sent this afternoon to the festival from IDHW Director Dave Jeppesen, the department said it's withdrawing support from both Project Filter and the Idaho HIV, STD and Hepatitis Prevention and Care Program for the festival, and said, "DHW’s sponsorship of Boise Pride 2022 has led to some confusion about whether DHW endorses specific event activities involving minors during this event. To avoid any confusion regarding DHW’s support of such activities, DHW is withdrawing both of its Orange Level sponsorships and Project Filter will no longer be supporting a booth at the event this weekend. We value our partnership and collaborations with the LGBTQ+ community and look forward to opportunities in the future to continue to help all Idahoans live safe, independent, and healthy lives."

Download PDF Idaho Dept of Health & Welfare Memo re Pride Festival sponsorships

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

