The Idaho Department of Health & Welfare has pulled its sponsorship from this weekend's Boise Pride Festival, amid an outcry today urged on by Idaho GOP Chair Dorothy Moon over the event's inclusion of a "Drag Kids" event in which a handful of 11- to 17-year-olds, some with their parents, were set to perform in costume.
In a letter sent this afternoon to the festival from IDHW Director Dave Jeppesen, the department said it's withdrawing support from both Project Filter and the Idaho HIV, STD and Hepatitis Prevention and Care Program for the festival, and said, "DHW’s sponsorship of Boise Pride 2022 has led to some confusion about whether DHW endorses specific event activities involving minors during this event. To avoid any confusion regarding DHW’s support of such activities, DHW is withdrawing both of its Orange Level sponsorships and Project Filter will no longer be supporting a booth at the event this weekend. We value our partnership and collaborations with the LGBTQ+ community and look forward to opportunities in the future to continue to help all Idahoans live safe, independent, and healthy lives."
While the news of the decision was celebrated on Twitter by supporters of Moon’s call for sponsors to withdraw from the festival, including Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, others decried the department’s decision. Said House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, “I hope that the Department of Health & Welfare is remembering to put their mission first, in terms of getting critical and accurate health information regarding HIV to the public. And it’s unfortunate if they would desert that mission in the face of partisan pressure from the Republican Party.”
Here is the IDHW letter to the festival regarding the decision: