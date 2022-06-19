Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Terri Pickens Manweiler sounded the alarm during the opening day of the Idaho Democratic Party’s convention on Friday about the U.S. Supreme Court being poised to potentially overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin.
“In no uncertain terms, our fundamental freedom to be a human being with a uterus is going away,” Pickens Manweiler told convention delegates. “How do I explain that to my 18-year-old daughter? How do I explain that to all of the kids that come to my house for dinner, that we go camping with? How do we explain that to our children who were born into these rights?”
Pickens Manweiler and gubernatorial candidate Stephen Heidt used the opening day of their party’s political convention in downtown Boise to deliver speeches, mingle with delegates, and begin their general election campaigns. The convention attracted several hundred delegates and attendees and is geared toward getting the party organized and motivated heading into the Nov. 8 general election. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this week’s convention is the Democrats’ first since 2018.
On Saturday, the second day of the convention, delegates adopted a party platform and resolutions, Corbin reports. Abortion rights, increasing access to voting and protections for libraries and librarians were themes throughout the day.