Idaho House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said Idaho Democrats suffered from a “double whammy” in the election: The impact of a presidential year in a GOP-heavy state, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic putting a crimp on Democrats’ usual modes of campaigning. “In Idaho … presidential years are always really tough for Democrats,” Rubel said. “It’s sort of the inverse of the national trend. I think at the national level, presidential years are usually stronger for Democrats in other states, but it’s always the opposite in Idaho.”
She noted Idaho’s high Republican registration numbers. As of Monday, 53% of Idaho’s registered voters were registered Republicans; 14% were registered Democrats; and 32% were unaffiliated, according to figures from the Idaho Secretary of State’s office.
“When you have the higher turnout, you have more people coming out to the polls who aren’t necessarily following all the ups and downs of the issues, they’re just coming out to vote their party ticket,” Rubel said. “And that does not benefit Democrats in a state where there are substantially more registered Republicans than there are Democrats.”
She said the pandemic also hurt Democrats. “So many candidates and so many volunteers, particularly on the Democratic side where there was more concern about not wanting to be part of transmission … were afraid to knock doors. People were just very nervous about getting out there and facing all those in-person contacts.”
Rubel said registered Republicans will vote with their party unless they have a reason to do otherwise, “and the way to do otherwise is to knock at the door and have a personal conversation and explain that you’re not a communist and Antifa.”
“The Republican apparatus is very good at caricaturing us and painting us as a lot of wild people who want to burn down everything,” she said. “The in-person knocking has always been our most valuable tool in debunking a lot of the nonsense that’s thrown out there about Democrats.”
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, agreed. “We work very hard to keep our seats,” she said. “This has been a pretty uncertain time. Our strengths are to meet people and be with people and door-knock and be present, and have that one-on-one face time, and it’s extraordinarily hard during the era of COBID to do that.”
“We did as much as we could to be responsible and safe,” Stennett said, “but we had to run our campaigns differently than we normally do.”
Rubel pointed to Rep. Steve Berch’s win in the same Boise district in which current Democratic Rep. Jake Ellis was defeated by Republican Codi Galloway, saying Berch has always been in heavy touch with his constituents. “It’s a testament to the contact he’s had with his constituents over many years,” she said.
She said it will hurt House Democrats to drop from 14 to 12 members in the 70-member House. “Believe it or not, those incremental numbers really matter,” Rubel said. “When we went from 11 to 14 after the 2018 election, it really felt like we had a much more substantial caucus. That was a good one-third increase.”
Rubel also decried the GOP campaign against Democratic Ada County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo, who was targeted by a political action committee that had to pull some ads after concerns about her personal safety. “That was another perfect example of these mailers and these campaigns of just trying to push people’s hot-button paranoias,” Rubel said. “We had a commissioner who was trying to make developers pay impact fees so it would bring people’s property taxes down. … Some of those developers pooled a bunch of money together to send out mailers calling her a socialist.”
“Democrats win by knocking doors, period,” Rubel said. “We win by having conversations voter by voter and explaining that we’re just here to get better funding for our schools, to fix our roads, protect our public lands. And when you don’t have those conversations, that message doesn’t really get out so well.”
Rubel said she’s optimistic that Idaho Dems will rebound after the pandemic, “once we get a chance to campaign in our usual manner, talk to people face to face, have picnics, have gatherings. I think that in-person component was really sadly missing this year.”