Idaho Democratic Party Chair Van Beechler has issued this statement on the protests at public officials' homes over COVID-19 response and the vandalism of the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial with swastikas:
"This year, we’ve seen the result of Gov. Little’s lackluster, inadequate leadership: 1,103 Idahoans dead at the hands of COVID-19. Idaho currently has the highest seven-day average test positive rate in the U.S. As of Dec. 9, 2020, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 2,298 new cases, bringing our total number of cases to 116,203. Our hospitals are beyond strained and our communities are divided.
During a Central District Health Board meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 8, armed protestors gathered outside the home of Ada County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo’s home yelling, banging outside the door and shouting threats while her two young sons were inside. This “protest” and similar ones that have taken place previously are a direct result of Governor Brad Little and the Idaho GOP’s lack of leadership in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Little has deflected all responsibility to local officials. The pressure they’ve faced as a result has been immense, and has now led to threats and attacks at their private homes.
The governor says “there is no place for this behavior in Idaho.” Some Republican leaders have made similar statements, but have consistently politicized and ignored basic public health standards and practices, encouraged citizens to disobey local mandates and amplified conspiracy theories.
Some claim to disagree with the actions of their extremist colleagues but sit idly by without condemning them. These Republican legislators have placed politics and reelection over Idahoans’ lives. The blame is equally theirs.
The Idaho Democratic Party urges Idaho Republicans to put a stop to this dangerous extremism that is costing us the lives of our citizens. It’s time for Gov. Little and all Republican lawmakers to step up and lead with bold conviction and to stop hiding behind false-hearted sentiments of unity.
As we head into the 2021 legislative session, we call on all Republican lawmakers— including and especially Gov. Little— to create and support solutions that will save Idaho lives, not satisfy extremists."