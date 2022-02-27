Laura Tenneson, who lives in Kootenai County but works in downtown Spokane, Washington, is active in Idaho Democrat politics but registers as a Republican to try to have an influence on the Republic state primary. While Washington has an open primary, Idaho closed its primary a dozen years ago, forcing those who want to vote to declare a party affiliation.
As soon as the 2020 election was over, the chairwoman of the Kootenai County Democratic Central Committee registered as a Republican, writes Spokesman-Review reporter Orion Donovan-Smith.
It wasn’t that Laura Tenneson had a change of heart. She still feels “much closer to aligning with the Democratic platform,” but the Coeur d’Alene resident said she wanted to have a say in choosing a governor and other races that, in ruby-red Idaho, are essentially decided in the GOP primary, which is closed to anyone not registered as a Republican.
“We have such a faction of far-right Republicans in both Kootenai County and the state of Idaho,” Tenneson said, “and there’s no way to work against those people without registering as a Republican in the primaries and voting for their opponents.”
It’s a conundrum other Idaho liberals and moderates are wrestling with as GOP candidates such as Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin — who has feuded with Gov. Brad Little, her fellow Republican, over COVID-19 policies and is running to unseat him — have embraced militias and other far-right groups. Should they cross party lines to support Little, who is still a staunch conservative, or support Democratic candidates despite living in a state where registered Republicans outnumber Democrats nearly 4-to-1?
Cathy Kraus, Tenneson’s friend and a precinct captain in Coeur d’Alene for the Kootenai County Democrats, said she understands why some left-leaning voters choose to register as Republicans, but she worries the phenomenon makes the GOP appear even more dominant than it really is in the state.
“My point of view is that it skews our numbers, it’s bad optics and in the long run it hurts our party,” Kraus said. “I think you should vote your values and not play this game.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.