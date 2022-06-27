House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and other lawmakers, talk about the gun violence bill at the Capitol in Washington on Friday, June 24. At left is Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., and at right is Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif.
Congress passed a bipartisan gun safety bill last week, without support from Idaho’s Republican congressional delegation, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert. The Senate passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act Thursday on a 65-33 vote, and the House followed suit Friday, on a 234-193 vote. President Biden signed the bill Saturday, according to CNN.
Supporters have said the bill is the most significant gun legislation to pass Congress in years. The House vote came exactly one month after a mass shooting in an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school left 19 school children and two teachers dead.
The bill expands background checks for people under age 21 who are seeking to buy a firearm; the attacker in the Uvalde shooting was 18 years old. The bill also includes $15 billion for mental health and school safety programs, the Washington Post reported.
All four members of Idaho's all-Republican congressional delegation, Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo and Reps. Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson, voted against the bill. You can read Richert's full story here at idahoednews.org.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.