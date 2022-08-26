Sage Mobile Home Park by Margaret at BoiseDev

Sage Mobile Home Park

 MARGARET CARMEL/BoiseDev, file

The Idaho Asset Building Network is urging Idaho’s congressional delegation to support solutions to the housing crisis by approving strong housing investments in the budget for the federal fiscal year 2023, writes Idaho Press reporter Emily White. Meanwhile, the city of Boise has purchased a 26-space mobile home in an effort to preserve affordable housing.

Boise officials have no immediate plans to redevelop the 2-acre Sage Mobile Home Park near Shoshone Park off of Vista Avenue on the Boise Bench, the city announced Thursday, and will make repairs to the park’s electrical system and additional improvements to lots and amenities “to ensure no residents are displaced,” according to a city news release.

Tags

Load comments