The Idaho Asset Building Network is urging Idaho’s congressional delegation to support solutions to the housing crisis by approving strong housing investments in the budget for the federal fiscal year 2023, writes Idaho Press reporter Emily White. Meanwhile, the city of Boise has purchased a 26-space mobile home in an effort to preserve affordable housing.
Boise officials have no immediate plans to redevelop the 2-acre Sage Mobile Home Park near Shoshone Park off of Vista Avenue on the Boise Bench, the city announced Thursday, and will make repairs to the park’s electrical system and additional improvements to lots and amenities “to ensure no residents are displaced,” according to a city news release.
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said, “Ensuring we have a home for everyone, at Boise budgets, includes preserving existing affordable housing.The purchase of Sage Mobile Home Park will keep 26 more homes affordable for Boiseans and allow us to invest in improvements to the park to address life and safety issues.”
On Thursday, IABN joined other community leaders in a virtual press conference to discuss how housing impacts Idahoans. The network connects Idaho businesses, consumers, leaders and service providers to promote policies that support Idahoans long-term finance security.
According to Angelica Moran, representing IABN in the press conference, Idaho has gained 56,000 low-income households since 1990 and less than 15% of rental homes are affordable to those households.
“Now more than ever, it’s super important for our congressional delegation to take action and support policies that will create long term housing solutions in our state,” Moran said.