Senate Debate 3 shot

From right, Democrat David Roth, GOP Sen. Mike Crapo and independent candidate Scott Cleveland debate during the “Idaho Debates” on Idaho Public Television; the Senate debate aired statewide on Tuesday.

 Idaho Public Television

Longtime Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo blamed the nation’s ills on Democratic President Joe Biden in a debate against two challengers this week, maintaining the nation was much better off two years ago – and would be again if Republicans were back in control.

“Think back to just before President Biden took election and the Senate and the House went totally Democrat,” Crapo said during the televised “Idaho Debates,” in which he faced off against Democratic challenger David Roth of Idaho Falls and independent Scott “Oh” Cleveland of Eagle. “We had the strongest economy that we’d seen in probably all of our lifetimes.”

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

