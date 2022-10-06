From right, Democrat David Roth, GOP Sen. Mike Crapo and independent candidate Scott Cleveland debate during the “Idaho Debates” on Idaho Public Television; the Senate debate aired statewide on Tuesday.
Longtime Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo blamed the nation’s ills on Democratic President Joe Biden in a debate against two challengers this week, maintaining the nation was much better off two years ago – and would be again if Republicans were back in control.
“Think back to just before President Biden took election and the Senate and the House went totally Democrat,” Crapo said during the televised “Idaho Debates,” in which he faced off against Democratic challenger David Roth of Idaho Falls and independent Scott “Oh” Cleveland of Eagle. “We had the strongest economy that we’d seen in probably all of our lifetimes.”
Roth countered, “I remind you that we are coming out of a tremendous mess left by the last administration and their mishandling of the pandemic.”
“We’re coming out of one of the worst pandemics in 100 years – our country saw things that we haven’t seen since my grandmother was a little girl,” Roth said. “And we have to expect that there is going to be some pains coming out of that.”
Cleveland, an investment adviser, said, “In my opinion America is still great but clearly headed in the wrong direction, and the reason is this: Our leaders, including career politicians like Mike Crapo, are failing miserably at serving the best interest of everyday, average Americans.”
Both Roth and Cleveland criticized Crapo’s “no” votes on popular, successful legislation including the PACT Act, a major expansion of veterans’ health care and benefits including coverage of conditions related to toxic burn pits; and the CHIPS and Science Act, which prompted Micron Technology to announce a $15 billion new plant in Boise.
But Crapo said he was pushing back against a strategy of Democratic leaders to load up proposals that Republicans favor with additional spending that they don’t. “Chuck Schumer has been consistent on this,” Crapo said. “Whether it’s the PACT Act or other acts that have been pushed through, when he sees one that has Republican support, he adds a boatload of new spending to it and puts the Republicans in the position of voting ‘no’ on things they support, or of authorizing hundreds of billions of dollars of new spending.”