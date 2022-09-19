Republican candidates for Congress in Idaho’s 1st District react after their debate ended at the Idaho Public Television studio on April 27, 2018; from left are Luke Malek, David Leroy, Michael Snyder, Russ Fulcher, and Christy Perry. This year, both 2nd District GOP Rep. Mike Simpson and 1st District Rep. Fulcher declined to debate, as did Gov. Brad Little, either in the primary or the general election contests.
Four statewide political debates have been scheduled in advance of the general election: Rivals for U.S. Senate, Idaho Attorney General, state superintendent of schools and lieutenant governor all will debate on statewide TV as part of the “Idaho Debates,” starting Oct. 3. But three high-profile GOP incumbents, Gov. Brad Little and Congressmen Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson, have declined to participate.
In the case of the governor’s race, there still could have been a debate, because there were two candidates who met active campaign qualifications and indicated willingness to debate, Democrat Stephen Heidt and independent Ammon Bundy. However, after being told Little wouldn’t appear, Heidt also pulled out, declining to debate Bundy.
The “Idaho Debates” are sponsored by the Idaho Press Club, the League of Women Voters, and Idaho’s public universities and air live statewide on Idaho Public Television. Here are the scheduled debates:
Oct. 3: Idaho Attorney General candidates Raul Labrador, Republican, and Tom Arkoosh, Democrat, airing live statewide at 8 p.m. MT, 7 p.m. PT
Oct. 4: U.S. Senate candidates Mike Crapo, GOP incumbent; David Roth, Democrat; and Scott ‘Oh’ Cleveland, independent, airing at 8 p.m. in both time zones. Due to scheduling issues, that debate will be taped Oct. 3 at 2 p.m. MT; it will be available live online.
Oct. 24: Superintendent of Public Instruction candidates Debbie Critchfield, Republican; and Terry Gilbert, Democrat, airing live statewide at 8 p.m. MT, 7 p.m. PT
Oct. 28: Lieutenant Governor candidates Scott Bedke, Republican; and Terri Pickens Manweiler, Democrat, airing live statewide at 8 p.m. MT, 7 p.m. PT