Today is “Idaho Day,” which commemorates the state’s history and heritage, so ceremonies are scheduled in both the House and the Senate. In the House this year, the guest speaker was former longtime Rep. Maxine Bell, R-Jerome; the House ceremony is focusing on Idaho women, in this 100th year since women nationwide attained the right to vote. Also speaking are state Historical Society Director Janet Gallimore and Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum. In the Senate, the ceremony that begins at 11:30 a.m. will include tribal dances performed by 4th and 5th grade students from the Lillian Valley School on the Fort Hall Reservation in southeastern Idaho; remarks from former state Rep. Linden Bateman, R-Idaho Falls, who pushed for the creation of Idaho Day; and music performed by the Basque Trio.
Idaho Day marked with ceremonies in House, Senate
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.