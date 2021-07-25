Coronavirus image generic

To understand why COVID-19 cases are rising in Idaho, you don't have to look far, writes Post Register reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel. In fact, some experts say, just look at our neighbors to the south: Utah. Cases started rising there weeks ago. Utah's seven-day rolling average more than doubled last month alone, rising from 206 on June 3 to 425 on July 3.

On Wednesday, Utah's daily case rate rose to 633. Officials say the more infectious delta variant accounts for more than 80% of cases there as of two weeks ago, according to the Associated Press. About 63% of eligible Utah residents are at least partially vaccinated.

In Idaho — where 49% of the eligible population is vaccinated — coronavirus cases have also barreled upward after months of consistent declines.

