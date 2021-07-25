We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
To understand why COVID-19 cases are rising in Idaho, you don't have to look far, writes Post Register reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel. In fact, some experts say, just look at our neighbors to the south: Utah. Cases started rising there weeks ago. Utah's seven-day rolling average more than doubled last month alone, rising from 206 on June 3 to 425 on July 3.
On Wednesday, Utah's daily case rate rose to 633. Officials say the more infectious delta variant accounts for more than 80% of cases there as of two weeks ago, according to the Associated Press. About 63% of eligible Utah residents are at least partially vaccinated.
In Idaho — where 49% of the eligible population is vaccinated — coronavirus cases have also barreled upward after months of consistent declines.
You can read Pfannenstiel's full story here online, or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.