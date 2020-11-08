More records were shattered for COVID-19 infections in Idaho over the weekend, and not in a good way. Friday saw a new record of 1,330 new cases, according to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, to bring the total up to 70,909 cases in total, with 679 Idahoans dead from the pandemic that started here in March. That new record lasted only one day. On Saturday, IDHW reported 1,403 new cases, bringing the total to 72,312 statewide and 683 deaths.
Sunday’s numbers are typically lower, as not all agencies report on Sunday’s; today’s state tally was 649 new infections, for a total to date of 72,961 and 686 deaths. Ada County reported 447 new cases on Saturday and three new deaths, and 260 new cases on Sunday with another two new deaths, according to state figures. In Canyon County, the tally was 200 new infections on Saturday and one new death; and 84 new infections on Sunday with one more new death.
The state’s most recent report on statewide hospitalizations, from Nov. 4, shows more records broken, with 320 people hospitalized for COVID-19 and 90 in intensive care. Both figures are the highest to date. Meanwhile, 4,236 Idaho health care workers have been infected as of Sunday, according to IDHW, a figure that’s jumped up by 65 since Friday’s report.