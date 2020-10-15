Today's Idaho numbers in the coronavirus pandemic include another grim milestone, as total cases statewide, including both confirmed and probable cases, hit 50,610, with 718 of those new today. Idaho's death toll from the pandemic now stands at 517.
The state has seen 3,302 infections among health care workers; and 2,137 Idahoans have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since the pandemic began in the spring.
Ada County's tally is up to 14,827 cases, 121 of those new today; Canyon County is at 9,027 cases, including 87 new today. Ada reported no new deaths today, standing at 156; nor did Canyon, standing at 104.
Hot spots for the virus statewide, defined as the counties with the most reported new cases for the week so far, are Ada, Madison, Bonneville, Canyon and Twin Falls counties, according to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare.