Idaho’s court system is seeking a nearly $2 million funding increase next year, as it copes with big case backlogs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and an array of related challenges. When state lawmakers held their annual budget hearing on the budget for the state’s judicial branch on Friday, Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, questioned why funding for courts couldn’t be cut, rather than increased by just under 4%, given how many trials have been put on hold.
“With the Supreme Court declaring that we are not going to have … jury trials for a period of months, shouldn’t there be an associated reduction in costs and budget for that reduction in workload?” Nate asked Sara Omundson, administrative director of Idaho courts.
Omundson, who noted that the Idaho Supreme Court issued an order Wednesday calling for jury trials to resume March 1 with COVID-19 safeguards, said, “Those trials haven’t gone away. In fact, if anything, there’s a need for more services now.”
In a typical month in Idaho, Omundson said, there are roughly 179 trials scheduled. But this year, she said, “The average number per month of trials scheduled is 350,” she told the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee. “We have a backlog and we have to address that. We are doing what we can. We’ve been hiring mediators.”
“We are focused on ensuring that justice is resolved and that cases are resolved as quickly as they can be,” Omundson said, while also ensuring “that everyone, including those who are required under penalty of law to come to a courtroom, can be safe.”
That has included adding more electronic filing options and online proceedings, and securing non-traditional spaces, like hotel meeting rooms, for jury trials, because most rural courtrooms are too small to allow for social distancing, she said.
Omundson said the courts don’t yet know if the backlog will be cleared up in the coming year; the new state fiscal year starts July 1.
You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.