...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/
TUESDAY TO 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Hot temperatures up to 104 on Tuesday and 105 on
Wednesday.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Tuesday to 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The James A. McClure Federal Building & United States Courthouse, which houses the U.S. District Court, in Boise.
A United States District Court has temporarily blocked enforcement of SB 1100, which excludes Idaho transgender students from multi-user restrooms and other school facilities that don’t align with their sex assigned at birth, Idaho Press staff writes.
The temporary restraining order stops the government from enforcing the law until the court can rule on plaintiffs’ motion for preliminary injunction, which is set to be argued next month.
Chief U.S. District of Idaho Judge David Nye wrote in his opinion, filed Thursday, that “preserving the status quo pending a more complete review is the most fitting approach at the current juncture.”
Nye also wrote that the opinion did not weigh on whether SB 1100 was constitutional. His decision was based on the fact that school districts were able to choose their own policies before the law and that this will continue to be the case until a ruling has been made.
“School districts may choose how to organize their bathrooms, changing facilities, and overnight accommodations—whether that is sex-separate or transgender-inclusive; whether it is consistent with what it did last year or not,” Nye wrote. “But the State of Idaho will not be mandating that decision at this time.”
Starting July 1, the law imposed a sweeping statewide mandate that governed all K-12 public and charter schools. Additionally, the law allows students to recover a minimum of $5,000 per violation from the school district if they encounter a transgender person using a facility barred by the law.
The 2023-24 academic year in Idaho is set to get underway next week.
The temporary restraining order was granted in response to a lawsuit on behalf of a rising seventh-grade transgender student and Sexuality and Gender Alliance, an LGBTQ high school student organization, according to the news release from Lambda Legal, an American civil rights organization that represents and defends LGBTQ+ people in the court of law.
The lawsuit was filed against Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield.
A number of Republican-led states have attempted to enact similar laws restricting transgender bathroom and facility use in schools. They include Florida, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Iowa, Alabama, Kansas, Kentucky and North Dakota.
Advocates for transgender people have said the law discriminates against transgender students.