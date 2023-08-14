Idaho Sodomy Lawsuit (copy)

The James A. McClure Federal Building & United States Courthouse, which houses the U.S. District Court, in Boise.

 AP Photo/Troy Maben, File

A United States District Court has temporarily blocked enforcement of SB 1100, which excludes Idaho transgender students from multi-user restrooms and other school facilities that don’t align with their sex assigned at birth, Idaho Press staff writes.

The temporary restraining order stops the government from enforcing the law until the court can rule on plaintiffs’ motion for preliminary injunction, which is set to be argued next month.


