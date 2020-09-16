Here's a link to my full story at idahopress.com on today's Idaho court decision rejecting a legal challenge to rapper Kanye West appearing on the state's presidential ballot as an independent candidate. 4th District Judge Jason D. Scott denied a request from the Idaho Democratic Party and two Idaho voters for a temporary restraining order blocking West from the ballot because he was a registered Republican in Wyoming at the time he certified to Idaho that he wasn't affiliated with any political party.
Idaho law, the judge found, requires "that the candidate 'must declare' that the candidate has 'no political party affiliation,' ... not that the candidate must actually have no political party affiliation."
If the court were to require proof, or require Secretary of State Lawerence Denney to verify the claim, “the Court impermissibly would require more than the statute does," Scott wrote.
Denney said, “We’re relieved that we don’t have to go to the additional expense of printing new ballots or getting a whole crew together to black out a name.”
West is one of seven candidates appearing on Idaho’s November presidential ballot, including two other independents plus the nominees of the Democratic, Republican, Constitution and Libertarian parties. He’s now qualified to appear on the ballot in just 12 states, which gives him no mathematical chance of being elected president.
The rapper, who’s been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, is a former Trump supporter who has made rambling statements about why he’s running for president, and has made just one campaign appearance, in South Carolina. In its lawsuit, the Idaho Democratic Party contended West’s candidacy will “dilute the voting power of Democratic voters.”
"KANYE 2020 is grateful that the Court saw through Democrats' brazenly transparent effort to deny ballot access to a qualified independent candidate," said a press release from the campaign sent to the Idaho Press on Thursday afternoon. Gregg Keller, a longtime GOP political operative and former executive director of the American Conservative Union, sent out the press release and identified himself as "senior strategist" for West's presidential campaign.
Trump campaign backers have worked to help West qualify for the ballot in multiple states, according to national news reports on CNN, Forbes and Politico.
Lindsey Johnson, spokeswoman for the Idaho Democratic Party, said in a statement, "While we are disappointed by today’s outcome, we hope it brings to light the issue of Idaho’s legal system lacking appropriate avenues to remove ineligible candidates from the ballot, as Secretary of State Denney acknowledged Kanye West to be. We feel we did our job to protect our voters and candidates and hold the Secretary of State accountable and will continue to do so."
"In regards to an appeal, we are discussing the best path forward with our legal counsel at this time," she said.