County commissioners in north-central Idaho's Idaho County are questioning whether the county is mandated to follow all federal holidays, especially the newly created Juneteenth federal holiday that allows government workers another day off from the job, the Lewiston Tribune reports.
The issue is vexing several county treasurers throughout Idaho because Juneteenth, which was declared a federal holiday earlier this year, falls on a Sunday next year. Ordinarily government workers would have the following Monday off work. But as Idaho County Treasurer Abbie Hudson explained to the commissioners during their regular weekly meeting Tuesday, the Monday in question, June 20, 2022, is the final day of property tax collections for the second half of the year.
Idaho County Commission Chairman Skip Brandt said his interest in not following the federal holiday goes beyond how it affects county treasurers, writes LewTrib reporter Kathy Hedberg.
“We have plenty of holidays … and I’m disinclined to add another one,” Brandt said.
Hedberg's full story is online here at lmtribune.com
