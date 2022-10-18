Ada County - Voting - 2021

An early voting dropbox outside Boise City Hall on May 5, 2021.

 OTTO KITSINGER/Idaho Capital Sun

Elections officials in some Idaho counties say interest in absentee voting is increasing ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin.

In Canyon County, for instance, elections officials have already sent out more 13,971 absentee ballots, elections supervisor Haley Hicks said in a telephone interview. That’s more than the 13,924 absentee ballots Canyon County elections sent out for the 2018 general election — the last comparable Idaho general election where the governor and all statewide officers were on the ballot.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Load comments