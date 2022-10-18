Elections officials in some Idaho counties say interest in absentee voting is increasing ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin.
In Canyon County, for instance, elections officials have already sent out more 13,971 absentee ballots, elections supervisor Haley Hicks said in a telephone interview. That’s more than the 13,924 absentee ballots Canyon County elections sent out for the 2018 general election — the last comparable Idaho general election where the governor and all statewide officers were on the ballot.
“We are seeing a spike with this election, but it (had been) down in prior elections,” Hicks said.
As long as they are already registered to vote, Idahoans have until Oct. 28 to request an absentee ballot. Voters can request an absentee ballot through the Idaho Secretary of State’s website www.voteidaho.gov, or through their local county clerk’s office. All absentee ballots need to be received by the local county elections office by the time the polls close at 8 p.m. local time on Election Day, Nov. 8. It is not good enough to drop an absentee ballot in the mail before or on Election Day; the ballots must be received by the county elections office by the time polls close.
If Idahoans are not already registered to vote, they may still register and vote at their polling place on Election Day. All Idaho counties also offer early voting and in-person absentee voting. For instance, in Canyon and Ada continues, early voting begins Oct. 24. Early voting is already underway in Bonneville County.