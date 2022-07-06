The Idaho Council on Indian Affairs is meeting at the state Capitol today; the panel brings together top tribal leaders from Idaho’s five recognized Native American tribes, legislators, and representatives of the governor’s office to address issues, legislation and policies that impact state/tribal relations. As the meeting opened, acting Chair Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, asked council member Samuel Penney, chairman of the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee, to “start us with a prayer today.”
Penney did so, beginning with some words in his tribe’s native language, then asked for blessing on all those gathered, and guidance for productive discussions today. “We ask for Your blessing on the earth,” he said, “all resources that Mother Earth provides. We ask that you continue to provide those to all of us.”
After the prayer, Penney shared a message that was developed in 2002 by 1,200 Native American elders who gathered for the National Indian Council on Aging. “They developed a spiritual message, which I always carry with me because I think it’s true for all of us,” he said.
He read from just a few of the seven parts of the Spiritual Message from the Elders. “We pray that we will be given strength by the Creator to follow the footsteps of our forefathers to share our love, respect and compassion for one another,” Penney read. “There is good in everyone, because our Creator has put a little of himself in all of us.”
From another section, entitled “Unity,” he read, “We should have respect for each other. We pray for commitment and responsible behavior in order to help those in need and to give them support and friendship. Be an example in life that others may follow, serve people and community and country. We should all strive to be leaders and contributors, to not sit back and let others plan and do all the thinking. Let us unite together so that we may have the strength to protect our future. Strength comes from working through trials and tribulations.”
Finally, from the section entitled “Peace,” he read, “We pray to learn ways to settle differences peacefully, teach respect for others’ ideas, value honesty on all levels, from children to parents to community to government. We will be happy when we create peace with each other.”
Nelson said, “I appreciate those words.”
The agenda for the council today includes an array of presentations, from the Idaho Behavioral Health Council, which includes all three branches of Idaho’s state government and leaders said also has included tribal representatives its work; to a presentation on missing and murdered indigenous persons from the Idaho Criminal Justice Commission; to updates on police forensic services; Indian education; electrical vehicle charging infrastructure and the Nez Perce Tribe’s Good Neighbor Authority agreement with the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, a collaborative agreement for forest fuel reduction projects that’s one of the first of its kind in the U.S.
The state-tribal council has weighed in over the years on major issues including jurisdictional questions, law enforcement, taxes and public services. The council was formed through the passage of HB 155 in 1999, to “monitor and review legislation and state policies which impact
state/tribal relations and advise the governor, Legislature, and state agencies with respect to issues involving state and tribal relations.” It meets twice a year, and can hold additional special meetings on the request of a majority of its members.
It was formed after then-Gov. Phil Batt held an unprecedented five-hour Native American Issues Summit with the state’s five top tribal leaders in 1995, giving each tribal chair an hour to present issues for discussion. During that summit meeting, tribal leaders asked if Batt would establish an “Indian desk” in his new administration as governor.
“I feel as if the responsibility is mine to meet with you government to government,” Batt responded. “I am the Indian desk.”
Batt then committed to meet monthly with the tribal leaders for at least the next few months, something he continued doing; to ask the Legislature to restart its then-defunct Indian affairs committee; and to have his state agencies address all the issues the tribal leaders brought up that day, from transportation to water quality to juvenile justice.
He called the meeting productive. “There were obviously some issues that can’t be settled easily; we’ll work on them,” Batt said. “The ones that can be accomplished with little difficulty, we’ll go right after.”
The legislation establishing the council passed four years later in 1999; Batt’s successor in office, then-Gov. Dirk Kempthorne, signed it into law on March 19, 1999.
Today’s meeting was the first for the council this year. “It’s good to have this meeting after a while, we haven’t had this meeting for a while,” said Brian Thomas, Shoshone-Paiute Tribes vice chairman. “It is really good information that was brought forward.”
Nelson said among the issues brought forward during today's meeting that could be easily addressed is adding a tribal liaison in Idaho's Medicaid program.