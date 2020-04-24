Idaho has now received the guidance from the U.S. Treasury Department on how it can spend the $1.25 billion in federal aid the state has received under the CARES Act, and in addition to covering direct expenses for coping with COVID-19, it can cover grant programs to aid affected small businesses.
The state panel that’s overseeing the distribution of the federal aid, the Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee, met Friday, and Chairman Alex Adams, the governor’s budget director, called that “probably the most interesting one, because while not directly in the original CARES Act, it’s a logical outgrowth.”
The guidance says the state could use some of the money for “providing economic support to those suffering from employment or business interruptions,” and offers this specific example: “Grants to small businesses to reimburse the cost of business interruption caused by required closures.” Adams said the panel will focus on that to “see how we can provide support to the smaller businesses sooner rather than later.” You can read my full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up Saturday’s edition of the Idaho Press.