FILE — An inmate walks toward his cell block at the Idaho State Correctional Institution, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The Idaho Department of Correction is giving its officers pay increases and bonuses. The pay bump comes amid a severe staffing shortage and after a staffer was recently attacked by an inmate, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. New correctional officers will be hired at $19 an hour, an increase from $16.75.

New hires will also receive a $1,500 sign-on bonus and be eligible for a $1,500 yearly retention bonus during their first five years of employment, totaling $9,000 worth of incentives. Current employees will receive boost.

The Department of Correction has 190 vacancies for correctional officers at its prison in Kuna. Statewide, 24% of correctional officer positions were vacant as of last month. As a result, correctional officers often are working mandatory 16-hour shifts.

Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, this month called for pay increases shortly after a staffer was attacked by an inmate at the prison south of Boise. You can read Suppe's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday Idaho Press; it's on the front page.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

