FILE — An inmate walks toward his cell block at the Idaho State Correctional Institution, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.
The Idaho Department of Correction is giving its officers pay increases and bonuses. The pay bump comes amid a severe staffing shortage and after a staffer was recently attacked by an inmate, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. New correctional officers will be hired at $19 an hour, an increase from $16.75.
New hires will also receive a $1,500 sign-on bonus and be eligible for a $1,500 yearly retention bonus during their first five years of employment, totaling $9,000 worth of incentives. Current employees will receive boost.
The Department of Correction has 190 vacancies for correctional officers at its prison in Kuna. Statewide, 24% of correctional officer positions were vacant as of last month. As a result, correctional officers often are working mandatory 16-hour shifts.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, this month called for pay increases shortly after a staffer was attacked by an inmate at the prison south of Boise. You can read Suppe's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.